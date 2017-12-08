Sofia Vergara's Gift Ideas Include a Fried Chicken Phone Case

by Diana Nguyen | Fri., Dec. 8, 2017 6:05 AM
E! News has offered up plenty of 2017 Holiday Gift Guides so far, but there may be none with more range than Sofia Vergara's.
The Modern Family actress shared which gifts deserve your attention this season, and you can bet these ideas are just as relatable and hilarious as her personalty (think: a fried chicken phone case). There is a practical suggestion, courtesy of Sofia's underwear brand, as well as one for the style savant in your life. Not to mention, anyone—wine connoisseur or not—will enjoy this subscription program.
Keep scrolling to see her seasonal picks!
Who better than one of the hardest working women in Hollywood to get gift recommendations from? Sofia is known for her vibrant personality and va-va-va style...so you know her present ideas are going to be just as major.
"Take the hassle out of buying underwear! These perfect everyday seamless panties come straight to your door, and offer sizes XS to 4X, all available at one price. Not only are they the most comfortable underwear, they donate 10 percent of SALES to micro-finance loans for women around the world."
SHOP: 3 Pairs for $48
"Life is too short for boring phone cases! This is the perfect fun gift or stocking stuffer, and yes, I actually have one of these myself."
SHOP: Funny 3D Fried Chicken Iphone 6&7 Plus Case Soft Silicone Transparent Protective Phone Cover-Toy of Stress Reliever, $6.80
"I saw these candles on Instagram and fell in love. They are beautiful and smell amazing."
Cool Moss, $30
"With notes of vanilla orchid and pineapple, the Tempting gift set makes you smell delicious! It comes with the fragrance, a travel roller ball and lotion. Plus the box is so beautiful, you won't have to wrap it!"
SHOP: Tempting for Women by Sofia Vergara Gift Set, $40
"Gentlemen, this is the perfect bag if you need to impress someone! Sleek, stylish and it carries so much!"
SHOP: Vegetable-Tanned Leather Mini Mini Bucket Bag, $395
"For those serious coffee lovers, give them a machine they will love using every day, and that makes the best cup of coffee."
SHOP: System with Glass Carafe, $199.99
"This is a great gift for the person that is hard to buy for. Buy them a subscription and let them customize what they want."
SHOP: Bottles start at $13
