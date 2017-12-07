Ugg Boots With Heels Have Arrived Just in Time for Winter

Ugg boots have a chic new look.

You can now purchase your favorite Ugg boots, with heels! The company has launched the new Kasen Collection, which features boots with a 2.75 inch heel. So you get the comfort of your old Ugg boots with a new style edge. The shoes are available in Kasen Tall, a knee-high boot, and Kasen, an ankle boot.

There's also the Camden, Camden Exotic, as well as the Oriana and Oriana Exotic styles with heels available.