Keira Knightley Is All Tied Up and More Best Dressed Stars

  • By
by Diana Nguyen | Fri., Dec. 8, 2017 5:05 AM

ESC: Best Dressed, Keira Knightley

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Everything is always better with a bow on top. 

In Keira Knightley's case, she had two green, long ribbons gracing her blush, tulle Valentino dress at The London Evening Standard Theatre Awards. The color contrast was striking but still ultra feminine and romantic. The star wore her dress off the shoulders, but the bows were originally featured like cap sleeves on the runway. Perhaps the Pride and Prejudice actress was getting into the holiday spirit, opting for the pretty present look.

Jennifer Lawrence was also pretty in pink at The Hollywood Reporter's 2017 Women In Entertainment Breakfast this week. Both fierce stars opted for delicate, soft looks that really accentuated their natural beauty. 

Winter Wardrobe Essentials You Didn't Know You Needed

On the flip side, stars like Zendaya and Kat Graham opted for a darker romance with their ensembles. The Disney star wore velvet in a genius way, while the Vampire Diaries actress was architectural with illusion cut-outs and pinstripes. 

To see more best dressed stars of the week, keep scrolling. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Kristen Stewart

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Kristen Stewart

The Twilight actress' mastery of textures (and Chanel tweed) makes her a constant Best Dressed contender. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The new mom looked like winter perfection while co-hosting a party at Caudalie Meatpacking in NYC Wednesday night. You don't need to overdo it this season—a simple slip dress, quality coat and statement shoes will get you far. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Freida Pinto

Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images

Freida Pinto

The actress proved the bolder the print, the better the reward. Freida's fun tea dress stood out among a sea of expected ensembles at the (ANDAZ)RED Cabanas unveiling event in West Hollywood. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Zendaya

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Zendaya

The Elie Saab velvet-to-multi-color frock was absolutely stunning. Here's how to wear the expected crushed material this season: with different textures and fabrics. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Jennifer Lawrence

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

The Passengers actress was pretty in pink in a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress at The Hollywood Reporter's 2017 Women In Entertainment Breakfast. We love how the Kardashians-obsessed A-lister chose a black belt to break up the pleats, rather than a pink accent, as seen on the runway. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Kerry Washington

Kimberly White/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

The Scandal actress was fun and flirty in a floral Giambattista Valli Fall 2017 Couture dress and sky-high heels. The black and white, color-blocked accents on her waist help anchor the dress for the winter weather. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Sailor Lee Brinkley Cook

Jackson Lee / Splash News

Sailor Lee Brinkley Cook

Christie Brinkley's daughter wore a muted-gold Zac Posen resort 2018 gown, and it fit like a glove. The Art Deco-like details enhance every curvature on the 19-year-old's toned body. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Kat Graham

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Kat Graham

Deconstructed, asymmetrical and just sexy, the Vampire Diaries star was a walking piece of art in a Valentin Yudashkin fall 2017 dress for the 2017 amfAR generationCURE Holiday Party in NYC. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Keira Knightley

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Keira Knightley

The actress always does romantic-fashion-with-a-twist right. At The London Evening Standard Theatre Awards, Keira graced the red carpet in a nude, off-the-shoulder Valentino gown. Of course, a whimsical touch—the green bows at the sleeves—topped off the look. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Cate Blanchett

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Cate Blancett

The A-lister's two-tone, embellished Louis Vuitton resort 2018 frock just inspired a genius idea: Layer a mini over a floor-length dress with the same silhouette but in a complementary color, and see if you look just as eye-catching as Cate as the IWC Filmmakers Award in Dubai. 

Who was your favorite?

