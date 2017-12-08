Keira Knightley Is All Tied Up and More Best Dressed Stars

Everything is always better with a bow on top.

In Keira Knightley's case, she had two green, long ribbons gracing her blush, tulle Valentino dress at The London Evening Standard Theatre Awards. The color contrast was striking but still ultra feminine and romantic. The star wore her dress off the shoulders, but the bows were originally featured like cap sleeves on the runway. Perhaps the Pride and Prejudice actress was getting into the holiday spirit, opting for the pretty present look.

Jennifer Lawrence was also pretty in pink at The Hollywood Reporter's 2017 Women In Entertainment Breakfast this week. Both fierce stars opted for delicate, soft looks that really accentuated their natural beauty.