Should the Queen Watch The Crown? Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby Weigh In

Would you watch a series someone else made about you?

The Queen herself has reportedly watched the Netflix series made about her life, but the cast isn't so sure. And stars Vanessa Kirby and Matt Smith aren't even sure she should watch it.

Kirby says if it were her, she'd watch it with through her fingers, while Smith pictures Elizabeth glued to the TV.

"I could imagine the Queen with like, a crumpet in bed, with her slippers on, sort of like, 'I never said that!'" Kirby says, leaning back in her chair to demonstrate.