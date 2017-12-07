Psych: The Movie Was Exactly What We All Needed

Grey's Anatomy's Jason George Breaks Down How His Still-Untitled Spinoff Will Crossover With the ABC Hit
Especially in its later years, the best thing about Psych was that you never knew what you were in for.
It followed a formula, but it was a formula that was often full of nonsense—made-up songs, tangents about various foods, random screeching, etc etc—and moments and character details that felt totally out of place and completely in place at the same time.
Psych: The Movie took the show's delicate balance of goofy mystery and serious shenanigans and expanded it into something that felt exactly like Psych in movie form. It was weird as hell and so many things were different, but psychphrancisco still felt right. And now we desperately need more.
We first caught up with Shawn (James Roday) in full (borrowed, from Gus) Hagrid attire on the hunt for the engagement ring that was stolen in the very last moments of the Psych series finale. Three years later, he still hasn't gotten it back, and he and Jules (Maggie Lawson) still aren't married. He forgets to call her his fiancee, and even Chief Vick (Kirsten Nelson) is questioning whether Shules is actually meant to be.
By the end of the night, all of that was rectified. The ring was finally found, Shawn was ready to get married, and that's exactly what he and Jules did, right there on the dock.
But before they could head out on their honeymoon (with Gus (Dulé Hill) and his new lady in tow), Juliet's brother Ewan (John Cena) arrived with a wedding present, followed by what appeared to be a helicopter full of guys with guns.
Last we left Shawn, Gus, and Ewan, they were officially on the run, and Shawn was definitely going to need whatever that wedding present was. If that's not a set up for a second movie, we don't know what is. (Is it too much to hope that this chase takes us back to Santa Barbara/the Vancouver version of Santa Barbara?)
Of course, that's not all that went down tonight. Juliet found herself at the center of everything when her San Franciscan partner was murdered. The culprit was a man calling himself the Duke, played by Zachary Levi with an amazingly bonkers English accent and bleach blond hair. He apparently used to be Juliet's informant in a few cases where she somehow cut some corners to put some bad guys in jail.
But then we learned that the real culprit was the much less ridiculous Allison Crowley (Mena Suvari), AKA the protege of everybody's favorite deceased father/daughter serial killer duo, Mr. Yin and Mr. Yang. Juliet sent her to jail back in season 5, which strangely, for some reason, made her angry enough to kidnap Chief Vick's daughter and stash her at Alcatraz.
Luckily, Juliet has been taking martial arts classes, Henry's (Corbin Bernsen) got a hipster scarf that's great for tripping assassins, Shawn and Gus are excellent at running away from ninjas, and Woody's (Kurt Fuller, not Stephen Tobolowsky) good with a gun, so everyone made it out safely and we left feeling exactly like we always felt at the end of a big Psych showdown.
Now, we can't leave without discussing a couple of things. First of all, Gus seems to have found his match in Selené (Hill's real life fiancee Jazmyn Simon). She's just as big of a space nerd as he is (even if she doesn't share his views on Pluto), and she makes one hell of a fluffernutter sandwich, but she definitely did come on a little strong. We will 100% need another movie to get to know her a little more and to be a little less scared of her and her obsessive researching capabilities.
And second, that dream. Shawn's prophetic "Allison Road" dream brought us the return of Mary Lightly (Westworld's Jimmi Simpson) who may be dead but is happy to show up in Shawn's head/kitchen for a serenade. Missed ya, Mary.
In fact, we missed it all, and we're very happy to have it back.
