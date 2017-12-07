Psych: The Movie Was Exactly What We All Needed

Especially in its later years, the best thing about Psych was that you never knew what you were in for.

It followed a formula, but it was a formula that was often full of nonsense—made-up songs, tangents about various foods, random screeching, etc etc—and moments and character details that felt totally out of place and completely in place at the same time.

Psych: The Movie took the show's delicate balance of goofy mystery and serious shenanigans and expanded it into something that felt exactly like Psych in movie form. It was weird as hell and so many things were different, but psychphrancisco still felt right. And now we desperately need more.