Editor's Picks: Best Hair Products for Curly Hair

In comparison to the few popular African-American hair products in the early '90s (think: Pink Lotion, Just for Me, Blue Magic and African Heritage oil), thankfully, today's beauty industry is a lot more inclusive. Curly hair has become a legit subdivision of the hair market with companies like DevaCurl, Shea Moisture and Gabrielle Union 's Flawless using science to create beauty products specifically for curly hair. These brands, as well as the larger beauty manufacturers, are also much more natural than their early '90s counterparts. Shea butter, coconut oil, argan oil—for the most part, you know what you're putting in your hair.

When it comes to reaching Rihanna -level curls, products are everything. Any celeb pro or beauty blogger will tell you that finding the right products for your unique curl pattern is half the battle.

Disclaimer: My hair features tight curls, somewhere between 3C and 4A (Check out our celebrity hair graph here) , so the products below were best for my texture of hair.

So, I tried fifty plus products to bring you the resource I wish I had when I went heat-free for three months . Check out my must-haves below!

While there's more products for everybody to find their must-haves, everything doesn't work for everybody. Also, most people have more than one curl pattern, so finding the right products is a personalized journey that no one can complete for you. But, it's nice to have a comprehensive list of reviews from someone that learned through trial and error.

Article continues below





Best Hair Accessories Hair accessories make a world of difference, really. On those days that you can't manage more than a bun, a bun cuff or a headband will make you look chic and not feel bad for spending 60 seconds on your hair. Stock up. Fromm 1907 Leather Hair Wrap Cuff, $14.99 H&M Velour Hairband, $4.99





Best Hair Tools While this diffuser is affordable, it's very effective. When I complained about my shrinkage (my hair went from mid-back while straight to touching my ears while curly), Nai'vasha suggested I used a diffuser, since air drying causes more shrinkage. Bed Head Curlipops Tourmaline Ionic Diffuser Dryer, $34.99 This makes a difference, believe me. A regular towel creates too much friction, which results in frizzy hair. Opt for a microfiber towel to keep your strands smooth after conditioner. DevaTowel Anti-Frizz Microfiber Towel, $20 I hadn't heard of a hair steamer until I began my transition, but I was pleasantly surprised by it. I used it to increase the absorption of my deep conditioner, but many use it to refresh they're curls. If you can't afford the tool, I'd suggest working out with conditioner in your hair, which helped with moisture in a similar way. Q-Redew Hand-held Hair Steamer, $69.95 Most people use a shower cap to keep water away from their hair, but I found a different use. This shower cap, which feature an elastic band, doesn't slip or fall off. So, I used it for overnight oil treatments. No more wet pillow! Shhhowercap Shower Cap, $43