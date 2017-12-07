Asiah Collins and Crystal Smith's Drama Follows Them All the Way to LoLa Monroe's Listening Party onThe Platinum Life

After Asiah Collins' girl's trip to Cancún ended in a brawl with Crystal Smith and her friends, she was looking for a little down time, but the drama followed her home.

On the season finale of The Platinum Life, Asiah returned to L.A. where she filled Nazanin Mandi and LoLa Monroe in on the crazy fight.

"They're acting so ghetto in the middle of this beautiful resort in Cancún. When I tell you that families were jumping out the pool and running," Asiah trailed off.

Both Nazanin and LoLa were taken aback by the drama, but LoLa wanted to hear Crystal's side of the story before she finished putting together the guest list for her listening party.