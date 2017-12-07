Roseanne Is Welcoming Back Two More Fan-Favorite Characters for ABC's Revival

Get ready to welcome back a few more familiar faces to Lanford, Roseanne fans!

E! News has confirmed that ABC's highly-anticipated revival of the beloved sitcom will also include appearances from Sandra Bernhard and Estelle Parsons, reprising their roles of Roseanne and Jackie's lesbian friend Nancy and the sisters' mom Beverly, respectively. Parsons will be in two of the revival's nine episodes, while Bernhard will appear in just one.

Bernhard teased her return to the series on social media, sharing a photo of herself flanked by stars Roseanne Barr and Laurie Metcalf. "Look who I bumped into today!" she tweeted. " # Roseanne & # laurie it's all happening kids!"

TVLine first reported the news.