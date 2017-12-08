2018 Golden Globes TV Nominations Predictions and the Wild Cards Who Can Shake Up the Race

by TV Scoop Team | Fri., Dec. 8, 2017 5:00 AM

Golden Globe Predictions, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, This Is Us

It's the most wonderful time of year for actors, actresses and their publicists: awards season! Golden Globes, which begins months of fretting about the upcoming Emmy awards, are always good to count on for a surprise nomination—and win.

Never forget when the Globes gave Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez a nomination AND a win, followed by her fellow CW star Rachel Bloom getting a nomination and a win for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. The Emmys these ain't.

Below, E! News has combed through the year in television—don't forget, the Golden Globes count anything released in the calendar year, so yes, The Crown, which came out on Friday, Dec. 8, is eligible—to come up with the definitive prediction list. 

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

And since it's the Golden Globes, you know there are going to be some wild cards shaking things up.

ESC: Stranger Things

Netflix

Best TV Drama

The Handmaid's Tale
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us

Wild cards: The Deuce, 13 Reasons Why

Will and Grace, Will & Grace

NBC

Best TV Comedy

Veep
Will & Grace
Black-ish
Master of None
The Good Place

Wild cards: The Mayor, Better Things, Moderm Family

Veep, 2017 Emmys

HBO

Best TV Comedy Actress

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Issa Rae, Insecure

Wild cards: Kristen Bell (The Good Place), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

ABC

Best TV Comedy Actor

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace 
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Wild cards: Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Ted Danson (The Good Place), Iain Armitage (Young Sheldon)

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaids Tale

Hulu

Best TV Drama Actress

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Wild cards: Caitriona Balfe (Outlander), Laura Linney, (Ozark),

This Is Us

NBC

Best TV Drama Actor

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
James Franco, The Deuce
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Wild cards: Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan), Sam Heughan (Outlander), Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)

ESC: Big Little Lies

HBO

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Big Little Lies
Feud: Bette vs. Joan
The Sinner
Twin Peaks
The Young Pope

Wild card: Top of the Lake: China Girl, Fargo

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

USA

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette vs. Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette vs. Joan
Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Wild card: Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies), Carrie Coon (Fargo)

The Young Pope, 2017 Emmys

HBO

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Robert de Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Wild card: Jeff Daniels (Goodless)

The Handmaid's Tale, Alexis Bledel

Hulu

Supporting Actress

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Megan Mullaly, Will & Grace
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Wild cards: Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale), Laura Dern (Twin Peaks), Winona Ryder (Stranger Things)

Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/courtesy of HBO

Supporting Actor

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette vs. Joan

Wild card: Stanley Tucci (Feud: Bette vs. Joan), Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things)

The nominations are announced on Monday, Dec. 11. The Golden Globes ceremony, the 75th, will air on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 7 8 p.m. on NBC. Seth Meyers is hosting.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

