Vanessa Hudgens' Furry Scarf Stole the Scene

James Devaney/GC Images
Kim Kardashian and Her Grandma MJ Bond Over Both Having Two-Month Marriages: "History Repeats Itself!"
James Devaney/GC Images
Vanessa Hudgens swapped her signature bohemian style for an ultra-luxe stole.
The trendsetter's fur accent serves as the winter equivalent of a statement necklace, which is guaranteed to keep you warm and amplify your winter ensembles. The California native expertly bundled up in a warm gray coat, leather gloves and a pair of shearling-lined slippers on the set of Second Act, co-starring Jennifer Lopez.
Just so you know: While scarves and stoles are used synonymous these days, the latter is usually a smaller version of the shawl, typically made in expensive fabrics like fur, chiffon or silk. Back in the days, the stole was used to accent formal wear, worn around the shoulders. However, the modern way the former High School Musical alum wears it serves as a unique layering technique to mix in with all you winter sweaters and boots.
Hudgens' new flick already inspired BFF fall fashion goals and is now clearly preparing us for the winter season.
Don't be afraid to be a little extra when it's cold—here are more stoles and scarves, at different price points, to wrap yourself in.
Oversized Faux Fur Wrap, $59.95
Faux Fur Color Blocked Scarf, $48
Article continues below
Article continues below
Zeus Faux Fur Patchwork Scarf, $70
Article continues below
Oversized Faux Fur Stole, $225
Fox Fur Stole, $795
Touch Of Fur Stole, $1,300
Article continues below
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
RELATED ARTICLE: Vanessa Hudgens and Jennifer Lopez Are BFF Fall Fashion Goals