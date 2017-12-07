Vanessa Hudgens' Furry Scarf Stole the Scene

Vanessa Hudgens swapped her signature bohemian style for an ultra-luxe stole.

The trendsetter's fur accent serves as the winter equivalent of a statement necklace, which is guaranteed to keep you warm and amplify your winter ensembles. The California native expertly bundled up in a warm gray coat, leather gloves and a pair of shearling-lined slippers on the set of Second Act, co-starring Jennifer Lopez.

Just so you know: While scarves and stoles are used synonymous these days, the latter is usually a smaller version of the shawl, typically made in expensive fabrics like fur, chiffon or silk. Back in the days, the stole was used to accent formal wear, worn around the shoulders. However, the modern way the former High School Musical alum wears it serves as a unique layering technique to mix in with all you winter sweaters and boots.