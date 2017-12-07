Former U.S. Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Gets 60 Years in Prison for Child Pornography

Larry Nassar has been sentenced to 60 years in prison on child pornography charges.

The 54-year-old former U.S. Gymnastics and Michigan State doctor, who also just weeks ago plead guilty to seven counts of sexual abuse, was sentenced in a federal court in Michigan Thursday. Nassar plead guilty to three federal child pornography charges in July 2017 and in court Thursday he was given the maximum sentence.

Investigators on the case said they found Nassar in possession of over 37,000 images and videos of child pornography.