WAGS' Barbie Blank and Autumn Ajirotutu Get Their Butts Vacuumed: ''It Kinda Sucks Your Butt and Just Keeps on Suckin' It''

With Nicole Williams bachelorette party around the corner, Barbie Blank and Autumn Ajirotutu want to make sure they have everything on fleek, especially their backsides.
In this clip from this Sunday's all-new WAGS L.A., Autumn took Barbie to get their butts vacuumed. Yup, you read that right!
"Apparently this machine acts as if you've done 2,000 squats. So it's perfect timing for Nicole's bachelorette in Palm Springs," Barbie said apprehensively.
Though Barbie wasn't thrilled to stick suction cups on her butt cheeks, she decided to go first, afraid that if she saw Autumn undergo the procedure, she'd chicken out.
"It's a very unusual feeling. It kinda sucks your butt and just keeps on suckin' it," the former wrestler revealed.
But it wasn't all butt talk. The girls quickly got into Autumn and Sasha Gates' latest spat over their friendship.
"In old Sasha fashion, like the last time we got together, she just liked lied and tried to manipulate," Autumn responded.
Barbie was hopeful that the pair had worked it out, but was sad when Autumn revealed that she and Sasha hadn't made amends.
"It sucks that that's how it went down, because you guys have been friends for so long, it's sad," Barbie lamented.
It was Autumn's turn on the table, but that didn't mean she was done spilling the tea about Sasha.
"She's just telling me that she's going to your wedding in one breath and in the next breath she was accusing you of stealing her Rolex," Autumn admitted.
It's safe to say, that that little tidbit didn't go over well for Barbie.
Watch it all go down in the clip above.
