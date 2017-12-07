Ed Sheeran Suits Up to Receive an MBE From Prince Charles: Why It Was a "Full Circle" Moment

Ed Sheeran, Prince Charles

PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Ed Sheeran got all dressed up for a very special occasion. 

On Thursday, the Grammy winner donned his royal best for a unique occasion at Buckingham Palace. Sporting a long suit jacket and pants, the 26-year-old star stood tall and proud as he was made an official member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for his services to music and charity. 

During the investiture ceremony, Sheeran smiled as Prince Charles granted him a prized red and silver neck decoration, which he later gleefully showed off to photographers afterward. 

Judging by the Sheeran's grin, the moment was one he'll always remember. 

"Honoured to be awarded an MBE today at Buckingham Palace," he gushed on social media. 

Ed Sheeran

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

While the day was already special, it also marked a heartbreaking anniversary for the singer. 

"My grandfather...he died on this day four years ago, so it's actually quite a nice full circle thing," he said, according to Clarence House. "I guess he'd be pretty proud."

Sheeran is also in acclaimed musical company as all four members of The Beatles were granted MBEs in 1965, although John Lennon ultimately returned the honor in protest.  

Congratulations Ed! 

