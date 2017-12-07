EXCLUSIVE!

Daisy Ridley Admits the Star Wars Cast Doesn't Hang Out Much

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Dec. 7, 2017 5:35 AM

Daisy Ridley is the star of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, even if she doesn't think of herself as such. "I'm not a Hollywood star; I'm an actress," she insists to E! News. "Let's be real! I'm an actress."

Even if she won't admit it, Ridley became an instant star the moment J.J. Abrams cast her as Rey in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The movie introduced a new generation of characters to the franchise, like John Boyega's Finn and Adam Driver's Kylo Ren, while also bringing back old favorites, like Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia and Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker.

Rian Johnson directed the second installment in the trilogy (in theaters Dec. 15). Because of the size of the ensemble cast, it was rare that the actors were able to spend time together once cameras stopped rolling. "There was a night that I think Adam was around, so me and him got together for a little drinkie-poo," Ridley recalled. "John and I weren't working together so much, but we would see each other in the day. That's really the only time I can think of, actually! And it's interesting, because on Murder on the Orient Express, we were getting together every weekend. [But] it's very long days, so that's actually the only time I can think of. That can't be!"

Luckily, the actors are able to make up for lost time during their worldwide press tour.

For more from Ridley on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, watch her exclusive E! News interview now.

