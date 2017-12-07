Kristen Wiig Hilariously Butchers "Hallelujah" While Singing With James Corden

Terence Patrick ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Kristen Wiig might not be the best karaoke partner.
While appearing on Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show, the Downsizing star agreed to sing Leonard Cohen's hit "Hallelujah" with James Corden and try to bring a little peace to the nation.
The song started beautifully. Corden, who's sings with celebrities on Carpool Karaoke, took the first verse while Wiig took the second. It wasn't until they got to the chorus that Corden noticed his guest was mispronouncing the word "hallelujah"—putting extra emphasis on the "j."
Stopping the music, Corden told Wiig she wasn't pronouncing the word correctly.
"Really I am?" the Bridesmaids star said. "No! Was I? Oh, that's weird. I don't think I was."
Still, the Saturday Night Live alum apologized and the two continued on with the song. However, she continued to butcher the word—forcing Corden to stop the song again just as peaceful doves flew overhead.
"Do you know how to pronounce ‘hallelujah?'" the host asked her.
"Yes, of course I know how to pronounce that word," Wiig replied.
Despite her best efforts, Wiig still messed up the tune—leading Corden to become increasingly frustrated.
"Forget it! Forget the whole song and dance," he said. "It doesn't matter, OK? I do not know who will bring about world peace. But, right now, it won't be us."
Wiig convinced Corden to give the song another go, telling him, "Don't let ISIS win."
Corden tried coaching Wiig, but she still managed to get tongue tied, uttering words like Halle Berry, Hickory Farms and challah bread in lieu of "hallelujah."
After much persistence, the host finally got Wiig to say the word correctly. In what appeared to be a small miracle, the two sang the song well. However, things went awry again once a choir joined them on stage.
Watch the video to see what happens.
The Late Late Show airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. EST.
