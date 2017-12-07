Radio DJ Who Groped Taylor Swift Says He Paid Her $1 Last Week

The singer also described, in her first interview about the ordeal, what really happened in 2013. "When we were posing for the photo, he stuck his hand up my dress and grabbed onto my ass cheek," the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer said. "I squirmed and lurched sideways to get away from him, but he wouldn't let go. At the time, I was headlining a major arena tour and there were a number of people in the room that saw this plus a photo of it happening. I figured that if he would be brazen enough to assault me under these risky circumstances and high stakes, imagine what he might do to a vulnerable, young artist if given the chance. It was important to report the incident to his radio station because I felt like they needed to know. The radio station conducted its own investigation and fired him. Two years later, he sued me."

Swift privately reported the incident to the station at which Mueller worked, and he was fired. Mueller sued Swift for defamation, saying she cost him a $150,000-a-year job; he sought up to $3 million in damages. Swift countersued for $1, and in August, a federal jury ruled in her favor.

The singer was defiant on the stand, offering a straightforward testimony. When asked if she felt guilty about Mueller losing his job, she told his attorney, "I'm not going to let you or your client make me feel in any way that this is my fault. Here we are, years later, and I'm being blamed for the unfortunate events of his life that are the product of his decisions—not mine."