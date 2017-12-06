Brie Bella and Nikki Bella Get Back Into the Wrestling Ring on Total Divas: "2018 Is the Year of the Bellas!"

Babies on the brain!
When it comes to Lana's career, she is determined to do what it takes to get ahead. However, when it comes to her personal life, there are some things that she'd rather keep on the back burner.
On this week's episode of Total Divas, Lana deals with Rusev's desire to start a family, even though she is just starting to get her career together. "It's time to expand the Rusev family," Rusev shared. "Use your eggs and create a new human life."
Fortunately for Lana, her husband understood her desire to put off starting a family for a little bit. "I just am not sure if I want children right now," Lana shared. "Obviously I want to make him happy, but at the same time, we both want to be really good parents."
Another mama is trying to get her career off the ground as well. Brie Bella and Nikki Bella are attempting to get back the rush they've been missing since being away from the WWE.
Brie of course just had a baby two months ago, and Nikki is recovering from a neck injury, but these ladies are ready to rumble. "Do you know how many people ask me, 'When are you going to make your comeback?'" Brie shared. "Well I did have a baby nine months ago, and I did have an emergency C-section."
Together these ladies are determined to make 2018 the "year of the Bellas." Which means getting back into wrestling shape for Brie, who has taken almost two years off. Get ready, because the Bellas are back!
Alexa Bliss had the most fun this episode! She and Nia Jax went to a farm to adopt a little baby pig that she named Larry Steve. "I am such a huge animal lover. Like, I can't even explain it," Alexa revealed. "I've always wanted a pig."
She finally got her wish! That was until Nia almost ruined it by eating a bacon cheeseburger in front of the little fella. But not even that could ruin Alexa's joy at having a new best buddy.
