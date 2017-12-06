Melanie Martinez's Rape Accuser Timothy Heller Speaks Out: "I Loved Her Even After It Happened"

On Nov. 16 Heller tweeted, "What if I have my own story of abuse but I'm scared to ruin the persons life and I still love them in a f--ked up way and the public really really loves them and most probably wouldn't believe me....I need advice." Shortly after, Heller tells the Newsweek, she allegedly received a call from Martinez.

"I started sobbing when I saw [Melanie] was calling me, and I blocked her," she shared. According to Heller, Martinez then tried to get in touch with her via Heller's boyfriend, calling him and sending text messages in which she allegedly said she was "inspired" to get in touch with Heller after recently dreaming about her and also allegedly suggested the "services of a healer."

Weeks later, Heller would name Martinez in a tweet to her followers. "When I wrote this story about my assault, I initially wasn't going to make the abuser. But I think it's important for you all to know this is about Melanie Martinez," she wrote on Dec. 4.