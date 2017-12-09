How to Make the Holidays Nice, According to Dorinda Medley

Nobody celebrates the holiday season quite like Dorinda Medley.
As Real Housewives of New York City fans can attest too, the Bravo star goes big for Christmas at her homes in the Big Apple and in the Berkshires.
In fact, Dorinda is proud to admit that she has holiday decorations on her mind as soon as fall hits.
"I'm continuously shopping for the holidays. Holidays sort of start as soon as I see one Halloween decoration. I'm off to the races," she explained to us while celebrating her partnership with HomeGoods. "I get excited about that."
So perhaps it's only fitting that with about two weeks to go until Santa arrives, we decided to ask Dorinda for her advice in creating a merry and bright season. If you follow her tips, you may just be able to make the holidays nice.
Sing Loud and Proud: If you get invited to Dorinda's house in December, you better be ready to sing. "Do you know me? I kick people out of my parties if they don't want to karaoke Christmas songs," she shared. "I do love Mariah Carey. Don't we all love that song? I was actually listening to it last night."
Shop on a Budget: Often times, the best gifts don't even come close to breaking the bank. "It's not about how much you spend but it's about how much thoughtfulness you put into it, how much imagination and time it took," Dorinda explained. "You and I both know that with $20, you can go to HomeGoods and find something cute that says I know you. I thought you would like this and it reminds me of you."
Please the Teens: If you find yourself shopping for a young adult who swears "I don't want anything," Dorinda has the answer. "I think the great thing you can do is send gift cards," she suggested. "Everybody can always use gift cards." And for the record, her daughter Hannah starts her Christmas list around June and keeps adding month after month. In other words, having zero options isn't a problem for this mom.
Hide the Booze: When Dorinda's friends and co-stars visit her house, some can drink a bit too much. After hosting countless themed parties and dinners, this Bravo star knows exactly what to do. "You have to monitor it and graciously pour them something. How about you have some Coca Cola? Water?" she joked. "Try to distract them and sober them up. Certainly keep them away from other guests as much as you can."
Surprise the Neighborhood Scrooge: There's always a few on the street who don't like to put up lights or decorate. So what can you do? "I think it's nice to put together gift packages. Maybe a bottle of wine? Maybe some of the great foods from Homegoods?" Dorinda suggested. "It just says I'm thinking about you, join in, look at all this great cheer we have here."
