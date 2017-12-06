Lea Michele Reveals How She Evacuated From Her Home Amid Los Angeles Wildfires

Lea Michele doesn't want to take any chances when it comes to the unpredictable wildfires in Southern California.

While attending The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women in Entertainment Breakfast this morning, The Mayor star revealed how her neighborhood is being affected.

"It's so crazy because yesterday when there were those duel fires, I had such a strong feeling and then when I woke up this morning—thankfully I woke up early for this event—and when everyone was coming to get me ready, they said we gotta go so I just threw my cat in my bag and I left," she told E! News' Melanie Bromley. [My house is] nearby. I'm someone who doesn't risk anything."

Lea continued, "I'd rather just be safe so I packed everything up and I went to Brad Goreski's house. Everything will be fine but it's just better to be safe than sorry and I'm happy that I made it here today."

As the sun began to rise Wednesday morning, Lea took to Instagram Stories to reveal some of the smoke in her neighborhood.