Lea Michele Reveals How She Evacuated From Her Home Amid Los Angeles Wildfires

Lea Michele doesn't want to take any chances when it comes to the unpredictable wildfires in Southern California.
While attending The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women in Entertainment Breakfast this morning, The Mayor star revealed how her neighborhood is being affected.
"It's so crazy because yesterday when there were those duel fires, I had such a strong feeling and then when I woke up this morning—thankfully I woke up early for this event—and when everyone was coming to get me ready, they said we gotta go so I just threw my cat in my bag and I left," she told E! News' Melanie Bromley. [My house is] nearby. I'm someone who doesn't risk anything."
Lea continued, "I'd rather just be safe so I packed everything up and I went to Brad Goreski's house. Everything will be fine but it's just better to be safe than sorry and I'm happy that I made it here today."
As the sun began to rise Wednesday morning, Lea took to Instagram Stories to reveal some of the smoke in her neighborhood.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images
"This is so scary," she wrote with a crying face emoji.
E! News later learned that guests including Meryl Streep, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Diane Lane, Billie Lourd and Rita Wilson were unable to attend the event due to road closures and safety concerns. Jennifer Lawrence, however, was still able to receive the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award. Angelina Jolie also delivered the keynote speech.
Ultimately, the program that celebrates the amazing achievements of women in the entertainment industry couldn't help but leave Lea feeling extra grateful for everything around her.
"I'm so thankful right now. We're in such a crazy time in our world and especially in a morning like this when you have two seconds, what are you going to take with you, I'm just so grateful to have my wonderful family and my great partner," she explained to E! News while wearing a Lela Rose strapless dress. "I'm on a television show now that I love with such supportive and wonderful people and that's really all you can have."
The Mayor airs Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. on ABC.