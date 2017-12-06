John Boyega Was "Shocked" When He Watched Star Wars: The Last Jedi for the First Time

Domhnall Gleeson Addresses Prince Harry and Prince William's Rumored Cameo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi
The force is upon us and John Boyega is here to spill some deets!
The Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor gave E! News exclusive insider scoop on moments from the upcoming film and even revealed some more personal—and hilarious—info.
The 25-year-old star said that the first time he saw the upcoming film—out in theaters December 15th—it was in an "intimate" setting with the cast and that seeing everything put together with visual effects left him pleasantly "surprised."
"There was an element where , ‘Okay, cool. I got that that was going to happen from obviously reading the script and being there,'" he shared with us. "And then there were other elements for me, specifically— just in terms of character— that shocked me."
John's character, Finn, gets into quite a few battles throughout the film which the actor said took a toll on his body—but, hey, not everything in Hollywood is glitz and glam.
"The fight scenes are not glamorous. Sometimes you can get your fingers snapped a little. Sometimes you can get a bit of a knock to the head," he explained. "But, you know, it is what it is—we've got insurance."
Glamorous or not, those fight scenes and this role has garnered the star lots of fans and lots of really weird fan merch. The strangest thing he's seen his head cropped on to in fan-made photos?
"Speedos. I've seen some tight speedos, man," John joked. "It got sent to me on Instagram. It was…interesting."
