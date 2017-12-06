Pitch Perfect Star Chrissie Fit's Last Name Wasn't Latino Enough for a Former Acting Coach

  • By
  • &

by Diana Marti | Wed., Dec. 6, 2017 1:07 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: E!ssentials, Serena WIlliams

Serena William's Regal Ponytail Is Easier Than You Think to Recreate

Molly McNearney, The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel's Wife Molly McNearney on Why They Shared Son Billy's Heart Surgery With the World

Happy!, Christopher Meloni

The Incredibly Simple Way Christopher Meloni Was Pitched Syfy's Happy!

ESC, Chrissie Fit, Pitch Perfect 2 Premiere

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Don't get it twisted: Chrissie Fit is proud of her roots, her family, and her last name. 

An acting coach once advised the Pitch Perfect star that she should change her last name because it just wasn't reflective of her background. The actress admits that she weighed out the options but ultimately made another decision.

Her former acting coach suggested that she changed her last name from Fit to her mother's maiden name, Guiterrez in order to sound more Latina. 

"I thought about changing it for a second," the Miami native admitted to People. "But then I decided to drop the acting class instead. Just because my name isn't a typical Latino name doesn't make me any less Latina. That's my father's name, and I love him so much, so I'm glad I didn't change it."

Pitch Perfect Beauty Transformations: Past, Present and Future

Chrissie made a wise choice because she's making her mark in Hollywood all the while proudly using her father's last name. 

The Cuban-American star landed roles in Pitch Perfect 2General Hospital and much more to come in 2018.

Pitch Perfect 2 Hollywood Premiere

Fit, who plays Flo in the Pitch Perfect franchise, says that she has hope that Hollywood will change the way that they write for Latinas. 

"My biggest battle is against the Hollywood image of a Latina. Or what they think it should be. The skin color, sex appeal, and body type they're comfortable with. I've heard things like, 'We want someone that's just Latina enough.' It's such BS!" the star explains to People. "We come in all shapes, colors, and sizes. That's why I think we need more Latinas behind the camera and making decisions." 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Latin , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.