Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Responds to Backlash Over "Extreme Diet" Advice

Gwyneth Paltrow's company, Goop, is clearing up a bit of controversy surrounding their health and weight loss advice.

The company has responded to claims that it is endorsing an unhealthy and "potentially harmful" diet plan after it published weight loss advice from celebrity fitness guru Tracy Anderson.

In a statement to E! News, a representative for Goop said, "We would never advocate for an unhealthy diet or extreme routine. As Tracy said in the interview, you should make choices based on what is best for your individual body."

An insider at Goop also confirmed that the article in question was published more than six months ago, and the site "does not promote weight loss, only healthy eating."