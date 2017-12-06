The Incredibly Simple Way Christopher Meloni Was Pitched Syfy's Happy!

Christopher Meloni is back on the beat, with Happy! as an ex-cop, but don't expect Law & Order: SVU's Detective Elliot Stabler when your turn on the Syfy series.

In Happy!, which is based on Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson's graphic novel, Meloni plays Nick Sax, an intoxicated, corrupt ex-cop who now works as a hit man...and sees an imaginary blue horse named Happy. A blue horse with wings. And a horn.

"It was pitched this way: ‘Read the script,'" Meloni told E! News about how producers showed him the project.