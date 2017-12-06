Kate Middleton Gives Us Holiday Inspiration With Her Festive Red Dress

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Kate Middleton reminded us you don't have to sacrifice style to stay warm this winter.
While attending the Children's Global Media Summit in Manchester with her husband Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a long, gray coat by L.K. Bennett. The belt on the coat rested just above her baby bump (the mother of two is expecting her third child this April ). She also wore black stockings and black heels.
The royals met several young children and their favorite TV characters before heading inside to greet delegates.
Once inside, Kate took off her coat and bared her bright red dress by Goat. The long-sleeved dress hit above the knee and featured fun details like bell sleeves and pockets.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Held at Manchester Central Convention Complex, the summit aimed to guide the future of children's programming in an ever-evolving and technology-driven world. William and Kate started their day by visiting the BBC Children's department to learn about interactive workshops called "Stepping Out" sessions. The focus group sessions allowed young people to give editorial staff and producers feedback on new programs.
They also engaged in a question-and-answer session with a young man named Josh, who told his story of overcoming certain mental health challenges. William and Kate have worked with Prince Harry to raise mental health awareness through their Heads Together campaign.
Furthermore, the Duke and Duchess talked about mental health with children from The Friars Primary School.
In addition, Kate attended a Sesame Workshop hosted by the team behind Sesame Street and William gave a keynote speech. During his speech, he talked about raising his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the digital age and the pros and cons of doing so.
"Parents like Catherine and me are raising the first generation of digitally-immersed children," he said at one point, "and this gives us many reasons to be optimistic about the impact of technology on childhood.
For more celebrity news, watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.