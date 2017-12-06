Mama June Returns With a New Man, Medical Emergency and a Return to Pageants in From Not to Hot Season 2

Mama June is back, and she's bringing the drama with new love, a medical emergency, a new baby and a return to pageants.

This season on Mama June: From Not to Hot, the tables are turned on June when Alana begins coaching her for a pageant. The family got their start on reality TV when June coached Alana on Toddlers & Tiaras, TLC's series about child beauty pageants. This got them their spinoff, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. But that's not the only change for June, who dropped 300-pounds in the first season: Love is in the air. There's a mystery man in June's life, but her past isn't far behind. Sugar Bear and Jennifer are back and very much want to be involved in Alana's life.