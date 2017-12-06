Black Mirror Season 4 Arrives Just in Time to Freak You Out About Technology in 2018

Now, which form of technology are you uneasy about?

Directors for the new season include Jodie Foster , Toby Haynes , John Hillcoat , Colm McCarthy , Tim Van Patten and David Slade .

The new season of Black Mirror, six episodes, premieres on Friday, Dec. 29 on Netflix. The new additions to Charlie Brooker 's Emmy-winning anthology series star the likes of Jesse Plemons , Rosemarie DeWitt , Jimmi Simpson , Cristin Milioti , Aldis Hodge , Maxine Peake , Andrea Riseborough , Letitia Wright and Michaela Coel , among countless others, and feature stories ranging from a Star Trek-esque tale to what appears to be a harrowing post-apocalyptic black and white outing.

Black Mirror is coming to help you Ring in the New Year with fun, terrifying and anxiety-inducing stories. What a way to end 2017!

