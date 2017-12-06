Kate McKinnon's Flawless Impression of Gal Gadot Will Make You Love Them Both Even More

"She's like not that special, right?" McKinnon quipped of her co-star. "I'm kidding! Oh my gosh—she really made an impact down at SNL." According to McKinnon, she and fellow SNL funny lady Aidy Bryant quickly understood Gadot's essence. "Now we know that we are Midwestern toads compared to this Mediterranean goddess," she joked. "Everything she says is like a prophecy."

For example, when McKinnon asked the actress what her hobbies are, Gadot replied in her signature soothing voice, "I love to go to the beach. I love to paddle board. I love to watch my children run on the sand. I love to go to the Maldives."

"I was like, 'I watch Dateline, Gal," McKinnon plainly replied. "Everything she said was magic."

The action star managed to captivate the entire SNL cast during a dinner before the Saturday show. "She sat down and she was like, 'I want everyone to go around the table and say something they've never told anyone,'" McKinnon recalled. While there were some objections, the actress persisted.