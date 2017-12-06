The Chew's Daphne Oz Gives Birth to Baby No. 3: Domenica Celine Jovanovic

Congratulations are in order for Daphne Oz!

The Chew co-host and husband John Jovanovic have welcomed their third child into the world.

Domenica Celine Jovanovic was born Dec. 4 at 9:52 a.m. in New York City. "Mom and Domenica are both happy and healthy, enjoying a little afternoon nap together," her rep told People Wednesday, revealing that she measured 23 inches and weighed 8 lbs., 11 oz., at birth.

The couple's newborn joins older siblings Philomena "Philo" Bijou Jovanovic and Jovan Jr., who were more than excited to have another family member in the house.

"Party of 5!! John and I are overjoyed to be adding to our family with a baby girl later this winter," Daphne previously shared on Instagram. "Philo and JJ will be the best big siblings!! I know lots of you guessed, and I could not wait to tell you!! Exciting times ahead!"