Prince Harry Sings Carols With Cressida Bonas—While Meghan Markle Is M.I.A.

Nothing like caroling with an ex to get you in the holiday spirit.

Prince Harry attended the Henry Van Straubenzee Memorial Fund carol concert in London on Tuesday where his ex Cressida Bonas was also singing a few festive tunes. However, the royal's fiancée Meghan Markle was nowhere to be seen.

The former flames arrived separately. Harry wore a suit jacket to the holiday service while Bonas wore a blue coat with a leopard print lapel.

The Henry Van Straubenzee Memorial Fund is a non-governmental organization that aims to provide educational resources to people in Uganda. According to its website, Prince William and Harry have been patrons of the organization since 2009.

Harry and Bonas weren't the only ones in attendance. Pippa Middleton and Carole Middleton—the sister and mother of Harry's sister-in-law Kate Middleton—were also there.