Hailey Baldwin's Stylist Shares Her Winter Wardrobe Tricks

Winter styling can be tricky.

A coat or jacket can completely overhaul an outfit as well as swallow up the wearer. So, how does Hailey Baldwin do it? With help from wardrobe stylist Maeve Reilly, who also works with Bebe Rexha, La La Anthony and shoe brand Teva.

Hailey's fashion game has been going strong for the past few years, but her finesse of outwear in relation to minis and denim (often seen on her new hit show Drop the Mic) deserves attention.

"We had a lot of fun with her style. I think it was a mix of Hailey feeling herself but also bringing her street style to the show as well," Maeve told E! News. "There's a couple of episodes you'll see her in just some cool jeans. We actually found a lot denim with embellishment and crystals on them. We also did sexy mini dresses and jumpsuits, so we kind of mixed it up and kept it different for every episode."