Chester Bennington's Autopsy Reveals Traces of Alcohol in His System

Chester Bennington had a small amount of alcohol in his system at the time of his death, a Los Angeles County Coroner's Office report obtained by E! News says.

The Linkin Park frontman—who committed suicide in July at the age of 41—also tested "presumptive positive" for ecstasy, but two additional urine tests did not detect the drug. It was concluded that Bennington was not under the influence as he died.

According to the autopsy report, authorities discovered a prescription bottle of Zolpidem, a generic Ambien, as well as a pint glass of Corona and an empty bottle of Stella Artois. Fingernail fragments were found underneath the musician's iPhone and on a bedside table, which widow Talinda Bennington told police was an anxious habit of his.

Additionally, Chester's wife relayed to authorities that he "would have suicidal ideations after consuming alcohol" and threatened to commit suicide in 2006.