11 Names to Know Ahead of the 2018 Golden Globes Nominations: Jordan Peele, Kumail Nanjiani, Saoirse Ronan and More

by Kendall Fisher | Fri., Dec. 8, 2017 12:01 AM
We're coming up on the most wonderful time of the year, and no, we're not talking about the holidays...
It's almost awards season!
Yes, the kickoff to Hollywood's craziest couple of months begins on Monday with the announcement of the 2018 Golden Globes nominations. But before we get there, it's important to take a look at the stars who are already in talks for major nods this year.
Get Out director Jordan Peele has many critics saying he'll be up for Best Motion Picture, Comedy, and even Best Director.
There's also talk that Lady Bird actress Saoirse Ronan could see a Best Actress nod, while The Big Sick screenwriter Kumail Nanjiani may be nominated for Best Screenplay as well as Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy.
And those are just a few of the names that are circulating when it comes to awards season talk—many of which may not be as familiar to you as usual.
To get prepared for all the Globes nominations on Monday, check out more names you should now by launching the video above.
And don't miss the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, airing Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at 5 p.m PST on NBC.
