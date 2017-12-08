11 Names to Know Ahead of the 2018 Golden Globes Nominations: Jordan Peele, Kumail Nanjiani, Saoirse Ronan and More

  • By
    &

by Kendall Fisher | Fri., Dec. 8, 2017 12:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

We're coming up on the most wonderful time of the year, and no, we're not talking about the holidays...

It's almost awards season!

Yes, the kickoff to Hollywood's craziest couple of months begins on Monday with the announcement of the 2018 Golden Globes nominations. But before we get there, it's important to take a look at the stars who are already in talks for major nods this year.

Get Out director Jordan Peele has many critics saying he'll be up for Best Motion Picture, Comedy, and even Best Director.

Best Golden Globes Looks Ever

There's also talk that Lady Bird actress Saoirse Ronan could see a Best Actress nod, while The Big Sick screenwriter Kumail Nanjiani may be nominated for Best Screenplay as well as Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy.

And those are just a few of the names that are circulating when it comes to awards season talk—many of which may not be as familiar to you as usual.

To get prepared for all the Globes nominations on Monday, check out more names you should now by launching the video above.

And don't miss the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, airing Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at 5 p.m PST on NBC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Golden Globes , Jordan Peele , Saoirse Ronan , Golden Globes , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
iHeartRadio Trophy

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Elizabeth Hurley, Versace Dress, 1994

Would Elizabeth Hurley Ever Wear Her Iconic Versace Safety Pin Dress Again?

Christina Perri

Christina Perri's Precious New Photo of Newborn Daughter Will Melt Your Heart

Steve-o

Steve-O Celebrates 10 Years of Sobriety With Inspiring Message

Jordyn Woods, Stormi

Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods Gets Snuggly With Baby Stormi in New Video

Matt Duffer, Ross Duffer

Duffer Brothers Apologize After Being Accused of Verbal Abuse on Set of Stranger Things

Khloe Kardashian, Baby Bump, 8 Months, Pregnant, Japan

Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Her Luxurious Baby Shower With Family and Friends

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.