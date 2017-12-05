Naya Rivera Refiles for Divorce From Ryan Dorsey

Naya Rivera is ready to end her marriage once again.

According to multiple reports, the former Glee star has refiled for divorce from her husband Ryan Dorsey.

According to court documents first obtained by The Blast, Naya cites irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the split. In addition, the actress is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their two-year-old son Josey.

In the documents, Naya lists the date of separation as November 24 or one day before she was arrested for domestic battery after allegedly assaulting Ryan.

Over Thanksgiving weekend, police responded to a call about a domestic violence complaint at a residence in West Virginia.