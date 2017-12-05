Anna Faris Goes House Hunting With Boyfriend Michael Barrett After Chris Pratt Divorce Filing

Just two days before the couple stepped out to go house hunting, Chris Pratt filed for divorce from Anna and she filed her response. Chris and Anna's court documents, obtained by E! News, looked identical to each other, both seeking joint legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old son, Jack Pratt.

"They are both ready to move on with their lives," a source told E! News. "They worked everything out and it was time. It was well coordinated and all details were agreed upon."

One insider shared with us last week that everything between Chris and Anna is "super amicable" and that they're "trying to do what's best for Jack."