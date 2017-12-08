The Christmas Hair Countdown

Are you looking for party hair inspiration? Then you're in luck, because we've partnered up with the team at www.allthingshair.com to put together a list of 8 festive hairdos for you to try this party season. From fun buns to tinsel tresses, read on to see how you can style your hair over the holidays.

Then, if you're feeling extra festive and want to see other ways to #beathairboredom, check out www.allthingshair.com for more inspiration.

Tinsel Hair

Put your tinsel to another use this Christmas! Minimal effort is required here; simply secure the tinsel underneath your hair at the roots, then use the top layers of your hair to conceal. Et voila, instant party hair!

Festive Twist

Prepare for mistletoe kisses with this sweet twisted updo. Accessories are key to giving this look a festive spin, so play around with whatever decorations you have; holly, mini baubles, or even a candy cane or two.

Glitter Roots

If you loved the glitter roots trend that was everywhere over the festival season, you'll be pleased to hear that it's making a comeback for Christmas. And to take it one step further, why not go matchy matchy by coordinating the glitter with your outfit? It's time to get your sparkle on!

Headband Chignon

Looking for a chic and feminine style? Why not recreate this simple headband updo, by tying your locks into a simple low bun and wrap things up with your favourite Christmas ribbon? Tip: To give your hair Bardot-worthy volume, apply Toni&Guy Instant Refresh Dry Shampoo to your roots before backcombing.

Ribbon Braid

Planning on dancing the night away? Plaited styles, like this catwalk-inspired ribbon braid, will withstand whatever you get up to on the dance floor, while still earning you plenty of style points.

Halo Braid

Halo braids are a party favourite, so if you're determined to stand out this Christmas, you can't go wrong with this people pleaser. Remember to prep your hair with VO5 Frizz Free Cream before styling to help create a frizz-free style.

Bow Bun

Unwrap your inner stylista this party season with an oversized bow detail. Balance out the bold bow with an understated high bun and you're sure to turn more than a few heads.

Side Bun

Are you a fan of retro hairstyles? Give a nod to the ‘20s with this vintage-inspired side bun, for a timeless look that even Daisy Buchanan would be proud of.

