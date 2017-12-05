These Mila Kunis-Inspired Holiday Dresses Ring in Under $100

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen | Tue., Dec. 5, 2017 3:50 PM

ESC: Holiday Dresses, Mila Kunis

Kimberly White/Getty Images

The holiday party season is in full effect—what are you wearing?

If you have no idea, let the stars serve as, yet again, wardrobe inspiration. They go to their fair share of parties, after all. Worried about not having Zendaya's stylist or Selena Gomez's bank account? Don't stress—we rounded up all the festive frocks you'll need to hit the holiday circuit in style while staying under a $100 budget. Need a fashion-forward but slightly conservative ensemble to impress your boss? Sofia Richie has the dress for you. Want to stay way under budget with a piece you can wear pre-Christmas and for NYE? Follow in Tracee Ellis Ross' fashionable footsteps.

To see holiday dresses under $100, keep scrolling.

ESC: Selena Gomez Style Evolution

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Selena Gomez

A red mini works all year round, as evidenced by Selena's Dior frock worn to the Rudderless premiere. However, a piece like this has special power during the holidays. Everyone will appreciate the look, no matter the silhouette or shade—you're basically a fashionable Santa Clause.

ESC: Holiday Party Dresses

Aritzia

Créneau Dress, $54.99

ESC: Holiday Party Dresses

Mango

Wrap Neckline Dress, $59.99

ESC: Holiday Dresses, Hailey Baldwin

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Hailey Baldwin

Nothing says holiday more than plaid, check and houndstooth. Perhaps the rectangular and square shapes remind us of presents or the pattern is oftentimes found on thicker material, but feel the festive vibes without looking too costume-y.

ESC: Holiday Party Dresses

Shein

Asymmetrical Ruffle Hem Plaid Dress With Belt, $30

ESC: Holiday Party Dresses

Dorothy Perkins

Navy Blue Checked Shift Dress, $49

ESC: Holiday Dresses, Tracee Ellis Ross

VMAL/Star Max/GC Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

Wear your holiday dress again for New Year's Eve. Sequins and 3-D embellishments are hallmark trends of the season—it's the time of year when being extra is the norm, after all. While metallic sequins are expected, punch things up even more, like Tracee in her JCPenney pink frock, with colorful shine.

ESC: Holiday Party Dresses

Angela Mele Milano

Knee-Length Dress, $76

ESC: Holiday Party Dresses

Zara

Sequin Dress, $69.90

ESC: Holiday Dresses, Sofia Richie

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Sofia Richie

What does one wear to a holiday work party? You can't reveal too much…or else HR may get involved. You can't be too casual…you want to impress the boss, after all. Take a style cue from Sofia at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards and rely on a tuxedo dress. It's at both times sophisticated, chic and you'll have room for dessert.

ESC: Holiday Party Dresses

Front Row Shop

Double Breasted Dress, $84

ESC: Holiday Party Dresses

Pretty Little Thing

Grey Checked Blazer Dress, $55.00 

ESC: Zendaya

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Zendaya

Velvet will forever be a staple of the winter seasons. However, this year, take inspiration from the actress in Elie Saab Couture and opt for dress that features the crushed fabric and another material. The contrast is subtle but elevated.

ESC: Holiday Party Dresses

Zara

Contrast Velvet Dress, $49.90

ESC: Holiday Party Dresses

Boohoo

Kristen Floral Velvet Tassel Crop Midi Dress, $12.50

ESC: Holiday Dresses, Mila Kunis

Kimberly White/Getty Images

Mila Kunis

The illusion trend isn't going away anytime soon. Instead of a full-on naked dress, opt for sheer components in black mixed with more feminine prints, as seen on Mila' beautiful Dolce & Gabbana dress.

ESC: Holiday Party Dresses

Topshop

Print Velvet Midi Dress, $95

ESC: Holiday Party Dresses

H&M

Sheer Mesh Dress, $69.99

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

