Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Tennessee Retreat Can Be Yours for $3.45 Million

Courtesy of Trulia; Nicole Kidman: Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
They're a little bit country and a little bit rock and roll!
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have listed their Tennessee retreat for $3.45 million, E! News can confirm.
The couple's six-bedroom, four-bathroom brick farmhouse is seated on 35 acres in Franklin, TN.
The country home, which is 5,086 square feet, features a long drive through the woods to the traditional house. The house has an open floor-plan and modern spaces with minimal color.
The living room has a pitched vaulted ceiling. There's a stainless steel fireplace in the family room. The dining room features windows that show the house's view. There's a galley kitchen that has granite counters and stainless steel cabinets.
There's a top-floor master suite that includes a sitting room, separate bedroom, large bathroom and walk-in closet. The lower level has guest bedrooms, a den and a fitness room.
There's also a separate cottage works that could house guests or a caretaker.
Check out the rest of the A-list duo's rural retreat...
Courtesy of Trulia
The farmhouse features a brick exterior.
The house is on 35 acres.
The house is on 35 acres.
Courtesy of Trulia
There are two attached farmhouses on the property.
Courtesy of Trulia
The living room features vaulted ceilings.
Courtesy of Trulia
The house features a patio surrounded by the woods.
Courtesy of Trulia
Kidman and Urban's home features a guest room.
Courtesy of Trulia
The actress and the musician both have huge walk-in closets.
Courtesy of Trulia
The home is surrounded by a wooded landscape.
Courtesy of Trulia
A bedroom features a day bed and fun light fixture.
Courtesy of Trulia
The couple had a workout room to keep their bodies in gear.
Courtesy of Trulia
The master suite has a sitting room attached to the master bedroom.
Courtesy of Trulia
The kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
Courtesy of Trulia
The couple's office is on the first floor and opens onto the spectacular grounds.
Courtesy of Trulia
The master bedroom features airy windows.
Courtesy of Trulia
The sitting room features blues.
Courtesy of Trulia
The couple has a bathroom that's fit for a king (and queen).
Courtesy of Trulia
The bedroom features muted colors.
Courtesy of Trulia
The bathroom is certainly a room with a view.
Courtesy of Trulia
Wood floors line the hallway.
