Jordin Sparks and Husband Dana Isaiah Hit First Red Carpet Since Pregnancy Reveal

Oh, baby!

Jordin Sparks and husband Dana Isaiah made their first public appearance Monday evening since announcing they were married with a baby boy on the way. Stepping out for the One Night With the Stars Benefit at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple cradled Jordin's growing baby bump as they posed for photos.

There's no denying the singer had a glow about her when she walked the red carpet in a sophisticated black dress with lace sleeves and a detailed neckline. Dana, who is 25-years-old and an aspiring model, wore an elegant dark suit and stuck close by his wife's side throughout the night.

Just last week, Sparks and Isaiah revealed the sex of their first child together on Instagram.