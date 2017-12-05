Sarah Michelle Gellar's Holiday Commercial for McDonald's Is the Best Gift From the '80s

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Dec 5, 2017 at 9:22am PST

Ba da ba ba ba. We're lovin' this throwback.

Long before Sarah Michelle Gellar was known as Buffy on Buffy the Vampire Slayer or Kathryn Merteuil in Cruel Intentions, the actress appeared in a festive commercial for McDonald's.

Don't believe us? May we point you to her latest Instagram.

In a new post shared on Tuesday morning, the actress gifted her followers a clip of the '80s holiday commercial for the fast-food destination.

"#throwback #holidayedition I spy...a future vampire slayer...a future adventurous babysitter...and the future mother of #martymcfly," she captioned the video. "#throwbacktuesday #holiday."