Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Birthday Boy Saint West: "I Love You So Much"

Before starting Saint's birthday celebrations on Tuesday, Kim co-hosted an intimate dinner on Monday celebrating The Tot's pop-up at The Grove.

It's been a busy month already for Kim. Starting on Dec. 1, Kim began teasing pictures from the family's holiday card photo shoot each day for the "25 Days of Christmas."

On the first day, Kim shared a picture of Saint along with presents. On the second day, she posted a pic of North West looking up at her mom, while standing alongside one of North's aunts. For the third day, Kim shared a pic of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's youngest son, Reign. And for day four, Kim posted a photo of herself sitting with North.

20 more days to go! Meanwhile, in celebration of Saint's birthday, we're bringing you all of his cutest pics! See the sweet photos of Kim and Kanye's son: