Beyoncé and Jay-Z Celebrate His Birthday With a Photo Op in an Elevator Three Years After Infamous Met Gala Fight

Beyoncé and Jay-Z seem to be pros when it comes to turning a scandal into, well, birthday lemonade.

The star-studded couple was spotted out and about in New York City Monday night in honor of the Grammy-winning rapper's 48th birthday. The stylish pair stepped out in chic ensembles, the songstress sporting a checkered dress with floral appliqués and a blue fur stole while her husband rocked a maroon suit and gold necklaces.

The two musical stars headed downtown to the movies where, according to a source, they saw Woody Allen's crime drama, Wonder Wheel.

Per the insider, the lovebirds were "upbeat" and "friendly" as they headed out after the movie. The two were clearly in a good mood as they managed to poke fun at themselves thanks to a well-timed elevator ride.