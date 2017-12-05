Danny Masterson Fired From Netflix Over Sexual Assault Allegations: "I'm Obviously Very Disappointed"

Lalo Yasky/Getty Images
After being accused of sexually assaulting three women in the early 2000s, Danny Masterson has been fired from Netflix.
"As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch," a Netflix spokesperson told E! News via a statement. "Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him."
Masterson released the following statement following the termination:
"I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix's decision to write my character off of The Ranch," he wrote. "From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one."
The statement continued, "In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all. In the meantime, I want to express my gratitude to the cast and crew that I've worked so closely with over the past three seasons. I wish them nothing but success. I am also so thankful to the fans that have supported me and continue to do so."
This isn't the first time Masterson has refuted the allegations. He previously denied any wrongdoing and said the "false allegations appear to be motivated to boost" the anti-Scientology series starring Leah Remini, who reportedly encouraged one of the accusers to report the actor to the police.
The Los Angeles Police Department previously confirmed it was conducting an investigation.
"The Los Angeles Police Department Robbery Homicide Division, Sexual Assault Section, is conducting an investigation involving the actor Danny Masterson," the Los Angeles Police Department previously told E! News via a statement. "Three women have come forward and disclosed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the early 2000's."
Masterson's lawyer previously told Vanity Fair the L.A.P.D. "investigated this matter twice. The first time in 2004 and then again earlier this year. Both investigations have been closed. No charges have been filed against our client. Any suggestion that there is ‘overwhelming' evidence against Mr. Masterson flies in the face of reason. If there were overwhelming evidence of felony conduct against anyone, let alone a celebrity, law enforcement would arrest and charge that individual immediately."
Netflix has already aired one and a half seasons of The Ranch. The series is a multi-camera comedy series that also features Ashton Kutcher, Sam Elliot, Wilmer Valderrama and Debra Winger.