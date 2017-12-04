You'll Never Guess the 2017 Song That Received More Spotify Streams Than Luis Fonsi's "Despacito"

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Dec. 4, 2017 9:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Cardi B

Watch Cardi B's ''Bodak Yellow'' Transform a New York City Subway Into a Dance Party

Juanes, Mon Laferte

Juanes Announces 2018 North American Amarte Tour Dates with Mon Laferte

DJ Khaled Celebrates His Birthday With "The Four" Cast

Some songs you can't get out of your head or off your Spotify playlist.

As the end of the year quickly approaches, Spotify has decided to reveal 2017's biggest artists, albums, songs and trends.

One specific category, however, may leave you totally shocked.

When looking at the most streamed tracks of the year, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's collaboration of "Despacito" didn't take the top spot regardless of how many times you heard it on the radio or at a party. Instead, the winner is Ed Sheeran with his smash-hit single "Shape Of You."

The song surpassed Drake's "One Dance" by becoming the most popular song ever on Spotify with more than 1.4 billion streams. Impressive, right? 

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

But that's not all. Ed also won the award for Most Streamed Album thanks to his latest project Divide. He also became the Most Streamed Artist this year on Spotify beating out Drake, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar and The Chainsmokers.

"Ed Sheeran absolutely dominated this year with the release of his record-breaking album, Divide," said Stefan Blom, Spotify's Chief Content Officer. "There is no doubt that 2017 was The Year of Ed Sheeran, and we are thrilled that so many millions of music fans have discovered, listened to, and shared his music on Spotify. Congratulations to Ed on an amazing achievement."

2018, however, could be a different story. According to research, it was a landmark year for Latin music with listening increasing by 110 percent thanks to "Despacito" and J Balvin's hit "Mi Gente."

For all of Spotify's Year in Music top lists and to check out your very own personalized list, visit their online site now.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ed Sheeran , Music , Entertainment , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.