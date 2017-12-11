Watch Jimmy Kimmel and George Clooney Go Head-to-Head in the White Bread Challenge

They may call it ridiculous, but we call it extremely entertaining.

On tonight's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jimmy Kimmel and George Clooney will participate in another round of 3RQ or three ridiculous questions.

And in an exclusive preview clip to E! News, fans are able to get a sense of the random questions the Hollywood stars will answer while enjoying Casamigos Tequila.

"How long do you think it would take for you to eat a mattress?" the late-night host asks George.

"Well, have you ever done the white bread challenge where you have to eat one slice of white bread in a minute?" the Oscar winner responded. "It's almost impossible."