Liza Weil and Charlie Weber Pack on the PDA at Jennifer Klein’s Annual Holiday Bash

In Hollywood, there always seems to be a reason to throw a party.
When it comes to festive holiday parties, producer Jennifer Klein's annual holiday bash is the hot ticket! This year was no different, as stars flocked to Klein's Brentwood home on Saturday, Dec. 2 to eat, drink and get their groove on. E! News has the scoop on who turned up to close out 2017 in style at this year's soiree.
How to Get Away With Murder's on-screen and real life couple (however elusive these two may be off set), Liza Weil and Charlie Weber, attended the soiree together and were not at all trying to hide their affection for each other. An eyewitness tells E! News that the Weil and Weber "held hands wherever they went at the party and were sneaking in kisses whenever they could."
Our insider also said Weil and Weber were later spotted having a private moment together watching guests boogie down to a Rihanna song while the pair kept warm and "cuddled up on the couch outside."
Also grooving to Rihanna was Alanna Masterson and a girlfriend; our source says the two were breaking a sweat on the dance floor!
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello made a brief appearance and spent some time catching up with The Big Sick's Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily Gordon. The foursome stayed warm inside chatting by the cozy couch while Sofía sipped a Don Julio mini margarita.
Many members of the Scandal cast also came out to party at Klein's annual bash amidst their final season. Our insider spotted Tony Goldwyn regaling Scott Foley inside the living room laughing and cracking jokes. Bellamy Young and Darby Stanchfield sipped Icelandic Glacial Water and nibbled on chips and dip while they caught up with Foley's wife Marika Dominczyk nearby.
Shondaland worlds collided when Weil and Weber walked over to where the Scandal cast was hanging out and were both greeted with a hug by Young. The trio were later joined by Goldwyn who "threw his head back in laughter" during the lively conversation, according to our source. Goldwyn also affectionately gave Young a hug and they stood there with their arms wrapped around each other while talking to Weil and Weber.
Proud new dad Topher Grace attended the party solo but was overheard "gushing about his new baby daughter and showing photos to Sebastian Stan and Ben Barnes outside on the dance floor," says our insider.
It was girls night out for besties Julianne Hough and newly single Nina Dobrev. According to our source, Hough and This is Us' Chrissy Metz were getting down on the dance floor on the outside patio while the DJ, Sanaa Lathan's brother Tendaji Lathan, played "Rock With You" by Michael Jackson. Hough spent some time chatting with Topher Grace as well once he joined their dance party.
A second eye witness also tells E! News that Entourage co-stars Emmanuelle Chriqui and Kevin Connolly arrived at the party together in the same car and hung out throughout the evening.
Taye Diggs, donning his typical tilted fedora hat, drank multiple Don Julio "Santa's Little Helper" cocktails inside the kitchen area while actress Bonnie Wrightand a girlfriend caught up with a group of friends nearby.
Meanwhile, Dobrev was spotted nearby grabbing some drinks from the bar while chatting with Ben Barnes. Dobrev and Hough later ran into Brittany Snow and Anna Camp, who were also having a girls night, and were camped out on the patio couches having a deep discussion for most of the evening.
There was no shortage of sweets, guests snacked on a seemingly unlimited supply of Sees Candy chocolates that were displayed buffet style on her credenza. The tequila and Chloe Wine was flowing freely, as was the Coffee Bean hot cocoa for those guests who opted not to imbibe. And of course, a party wouldn't be a party without a party-favor; a Health-Ade Kombucha airstream trailer sat in Klein's driveway gifting partygoers with six packs their "Holiday Cheers" flavor as people departed.