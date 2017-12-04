Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Dave Benett/Getty Images
They've made it red carpet official!
After more than a year of skirting the romance issue, Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer made their first red carpet appearance together as a couple on Monday night. The Stranger Things co-stars glammed up and coupled up at The Fashion Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.
For the award show, 20-year-old Natalia, who plays Nancy Wheeler on the Netflix show, showed off her blonde locks with a cascading up-do. The star donned a sheer maroon star print gown by Coach
Meanwhile, Charlie, who takes on the role of outcast Jonathan Byer on the nostalgia-filled sci-fi show, selected black pants, black shirt and a chic mustard-colored bomber jacket for the fashion-oriented event.
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein /WireImage
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Burberry
The appearance marks the English actor's first red carpet since he was detained entry into the U.S. at Los Angeles International Airport for alleged cocaine possession, detained and then sent back to the U.K. causing him to miss the season two premiere of Stranger Things 2.
"My planned travel to the U.S. last week was affected by an issue at U.S. immigration, and I am working to rectify it as soon as possible," he said in a statement to People.
"I do want to clarify that I was not arrested or charged with a crime, and cooperated fully with the U.S. officials at LAX. I’m sorry to all the fans and my Stranger Things family for missing the premiere. We are all so proud of this season and I would never want this story to negatively impact the show."
The actor has not commented on his ability to gain entry back into the U.S., but it appears as if his lady love has come to London to spend time with her main man.
Over the weekend, the pair also partied down at the Burberry x Cara Delevingne Christmas Party on Saturday night. The pair rocked polka dots and plaid for their swanky night out.