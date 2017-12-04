Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

They've made it red carpet official!

After more than a year of skirting the romance issue, Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer made their first red carpet appearance together as a couple on Monday night. The Stranger Things co-stars glammed up and coupled up at The Fashion Awards 2017 at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

For the award show, 20-year-old Natalia, who plays Nancy Wheeler on the Netflix show, showed off her blonde locks with a cascading up-do. The star donned a sheer maroon star print gown by Coach

Meanwhile, Charlie, who takes on the role of outcast Jonathan Byer on the nostalgia-filled sci-fi show, selected black pants, black shirt and a chic mustard-colored bomber jacket for the fashion-oriented event.