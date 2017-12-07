Kim and Khloe Kardashian Grill Kourtney About Her Relationship Status With Younes Bendjima: "So That's Your Boyfriend?"

Kim Kardsahian and Khloe Kardashian want answers!

On Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim and Khloe come up with a scheme to try to figure out Kourtney Kardashian's relationship status with Younes Bendjima. The sisters plan to trick Kourtney by trying to set her up on a date with Chris Hemsworth to test her loyalty to Younes.

"Oh my god, we have the most perfect guy for you," Kim tells Kourt over the phone in this sneak peek.

"OK, he's tall, he has the best body," Khloe gushes. "He has two kids. He has like a 12 pack and big muscles."