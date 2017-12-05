LoLa Monroe Confronts Crystal Smith on The Platinum Life: ''Stop Making Me Out to Be the Person With the F--king Problem!''

LoLa Monroe is taking sides!

On this week's episode of The Platinum Life, the fallout from Crystal Smith's incident in Mexico is major and it's forcing people to choose sides. Especially LoLa, who is worried about what Crystal and Asiah Collins' drama will mean for her album release party.

"I get how the s--t goes, but these just can't be one of those times. It's just too much at stake," LoLa explains after questioning Crystal about the drama in Mexico. "What I'm saying is, at the end of the day we all have businesses. I can't mix the drama into it."