Bryan Singer Fired From Directing Queen Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody

Bryan Singer's schedule has suddenly become a lot freer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the famous director is no longer working on 20th Century Fox's upcoming Queen biopic.

"Bryan Singer is no longer the director of Bohemian Rhapsody," the studio said in a statement to the publication.

The announcement comes after Fox had temporarily halted production on the film due to the unexpected unavailability of Bryan.

In addition, reports surfaced that Bryan failed to return to the set after the Thanksgiving holiday.